Great example of Jan Bhagidari: PM Modi commends ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ initiative

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the people who made the ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ initiative “impactful and beneficial” for the women, calling it a great example of ‘Jan Bhagidari’ (people’s involvement).

Reposting Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda’s post on X, PM Modi said, “Commendable effort! Compliments to those who have worked on the ground to make it so impactful and beneficial to our Nari Shakti. This is a great example of Jan Bhagidari to improve lives.”

In the post, Nadda stated that the two-week-long ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ initiative reached a “historic milestone,” showcasing the nation’s united commitment to prioritising women’s health at the core of strong families.

The health camps launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on September 17 concluded on Thursday, on Gandhi Jayanti, and benefited more than 6.5 crore women, as well as children, and families through comprehensive health services.

Nadda stated that during the initiative, 6.5 crore women were screened through nearly 18 lakh health camps across the country.

It marked the largest-ever health outreach for women and children in India.

In a post on X, Nadda said on Saturday, “Launched on 17th September by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two-week-long ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ concluded on 2nd October after achieving historic milestones of screening 6 crore 50 lakh women, through nearly 18 lakh health camps organised across the country.”

“This extraordinary achievement reflects the nation’s collective resolve to place women’s health at the heart of strong families and thriving communities. Let us continue this momentum by encouraging every woman to prioritise her well-being, adopt regular health check-ups, and lead the way towards a healthier, empowered future,” he added.

Further, the camps also held more than 62.60 lakh antenatal check-ups, while over 1.43 crore children received life-saving vaccines.

In addition to the extensive network of NHM health camps, AIIMS, other Institutes of National Importance (INIs), tertiary care hospitals, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, medical colleges, and private institutions have also been at the forefront of this national drive.

The facilities hosted thousands of speciality camps, providing advanced screening, diagnostics, counselling, and treatment services to beneficiaries, complementing the efforts of state governments and community-level health workers.