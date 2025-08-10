Sports

Greater Hyderabad Powerlifting Championship Concludes at L.B. Indoor Stadium

The championship, organized by the Khairatabad Youth Congress, saw participation from nearly 175 players — 125 men and 50 women. All participants received gym bag gift packs.

Photo of Syed Mubashir Syed Mubashir10 August 2025 - 20:44
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Powerlifting Open Classic Bench Press & Deadlift Championship 2025 for sub-junior, junior, and senior men and women concluded today at the L.B. Indoor Stadium.

In the Strong Man category:

  • Sub-Junior: J. Rohith
  • Junior: M. Vamsi
  • Senior: P. Uday Kiran

In the Strong Woman category:

  • Sub-Junior: M. Vaishnavi Reddy
  • Junior: M. Vaishnavi
  • Senior: Rangu Virinchi Swapnika

Best lifters were felicitated in the presence of Jakkarti Shiva Charan Reddy (TG President, Youth Congress), Ponnom Tharun Goud (TG Vice President & Sports In-charge, Youth Congress), and Bachias Goud (Chairman, Telangana Powerlifting Association).

During the closing ceremony, Jakkarti Shiva Charan Reddy, along with other guests and officials from the Telangana Powerlifting Association, presented awards to winners and runners-up across all categories.

