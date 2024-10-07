Groom Becomes a Dog: Bride Escapes in a Palanquin, Netizens React to Wedding Photoshoot, Saying – “Kalyug at Its Peak!”

A unique wedding video has gone viral on social media, leaving many astonished. The video features a wedding not of humans, but two beloved dogs. The “groom” is named Rio, and the “bride” is Riya, and their special wedding event was attended by many. While some were amused by the extravagant celebration, others were critical of the lavish expenses spent on the dogs’ wedding.

The Instagram handle, VBT World, shared this peculiar wedding video. The festivities began with the bride, Riya, being brought in under a traditional red cloth, while Rio, the groom, arrived in a small, decorated car. The two dogs had their own varmala (garland exchange) ceremony, followed by a mock “shoe-stealing” event. The highlight, however, was the adorable sight of Riya in a doli (traditional palanquin) carried by four men, completing the wedding rituals in a grand style.

While some found the wedding fun and heartwarming, others expressed their disapproval. Several users commented on the unnecessary spending, suggesting that the money could have been put to better use. One user sarcastically remarked, “If there’s so much money, better donate it to someone in need,” while another said, “These are cute moments, but also an example of excess.”