Groom Rejects ₹31 Lakh Dowry; Says Bride Is the True Gift – Inspires Society

In a heartwarming act that is being applauded across the country, a groom from Uttar Pradesh has set a shining example by refusing a dowry of ₹31 lakh during his wedding ceremony in Kurukshetra, Haryana. The incident comes as a powerful message at a time when dowry harassment remains a serious issue in Indian society.

Meet Vikas Rana – The Gentleman Groom

Vikas Rana, a practicing lawyer from Bhobsi Raipur village in Saharanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, chose integrity over tradition by rejecting a massive dowry during his wedding. His father, Shripal Rana, is a known political figure who once contested the Lok Sabha elections from Kairana constituency representing the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The Wedding That Broke Stereotypes

The bride, Agrika Tanwar, hails from Lukkhi village in Haryana. The wedding, scheduled on April 30, was held at a hotel in Kurukshetra where all arrangements had been made by both families. As part of the traditional ‘Tilak’ ceremony, Agrika’s parents presented ₹31 lakh in cash to the groom’s side — a custom followed in many communities.

However, Vikas Rana, with the support of his father, respectfully declined the entire amount. “Agrika is the greatest gift we could ever ask for. We don’t need anything else,” said Shripal Rana during the ceremony.

A Symbolic Ceremony with a Strong Message

Instead of accepting the hefty dowry, the couple’s wedding was completed in a simple and symbolic way — with just a ₹1 coin and a coconut. The decision drew praise from guests and has since gone viral on social media, earning admiration for its bold stand against the dowry system.

Society Applauds the Move

Vikas Rana’s decision comes as a refreshing change in a society where dowry-related crimes continue to claim lives. His gesture is being hailed as a positive step toward a more equal and respectful marriage culture. Many have expressed hope that more people will follow in his footsteps to put an end to the practice of dowry.