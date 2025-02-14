Water Shortage Worsens in Telangana as Groundwater Levels Continue to Drop

Hyderabad: Groundwater levels in Telangana have seen a concerning drop in recent months, sparking concerns about the state’s water availability for irrigation and drinking purposes.

According to the latest report from the Telangana Groundwater Department, many districts have witnessed a decline of over two meters in their groundwater levels.

Sharp Decline in Groundwater Levels

Under the leadership of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana saw a remarkable rise in groundwater levels, transforming many previously dry areas into regions rich in groundwater. However, under the current Congress government, the situation has taken a sharp turn for the worse, with paddy fields drying up and water shortages plaguing both farmers and the general public.

A major contributing factor to the groundwater crisis is the drying up of a 120-km stretch of the Godavari River. The river, once full due to the construction of the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages, is now left barren. These barrages were built to boost agriculture and stabilize the state’s groundwater levels, but their failure due to structural issues has aggravated the situation.

Also Read: Hyderabad Motorists Can Now Get More Fuel Than What They Pay for at BPCL Outlets

Water Shortages Amidst Irrigation Mismanagement

The situation has been exacerbated by the failure to maintain Mission Bhagiratha supplies in certain regions. As a result, many people have been forced to rely on bore wells, despite high fluoride levels in areas like Nalgonda. Experts attribute the sharp decline in groundwater levels to the mismanagement of major irrigation projects, particularly the neglected Kaleshwaram and Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation schemes.

Groundwater Crisis in Telangana: A Statewide Concern

A comparative analysis of the 2023 and 2024 groundwater assessment reports reveals that Telangana has experienced the sharpest decline in net groundwater availability among major states. The state’s groundwater levels have dropped by an alarming 2.88 billion cubic meters (bcm), surpassing other states like Gujarat (0.48 bcm), West Bengal (0.35 bcm), and Bihar (0.32 bcm).

This decline is largely due to over-extraction for irrigation and industrial needs, as well as insufficient rainfall. The rising demand for groundwater in agriculture has put immense pressure on the state’s already dwindling water resources. Furthermore, the failure to provide water for Rabi crops under the SRSP stage II has led farmers to drill more bore wells as an immediate solution.

Farmers in Despair: Growing Bore Well Digging and Water Shortages

The situation has grown dire, with some farmers reportedly reaching their breaking point. In KudaKuda village of Suryapet district, a farmer even attempted suicide after seeing his crops wither. In response, farmers are drilling more bore wells at an alarming rate, with some areas seeing a 2% increase in the number of bore wells.

This is a repeat of the situation witnessed in the Nagarjunasagar canal ayacut during the 2023-24 period in Nalgonda district, where farmers continued to dig bore wells despite receiving no significant inflows from the Krishna projects.

Annual Groundwater Level Decline: January 2025 Report

The January 2025 groundwater report for Telangana paints a grim picture, highlighting a concerning annual drop in water levels compared to the previous year. The Yadadri Bhongir district reported the largest decline, with water levels dropping by 2.71 meters. Other districts, such as Medchal-Malkajgiri (1.97 meters), Rangareddy (1.47 meters), and Bhadradri Kothagudem (0.72 meters), also witnessed significant declines in groundwater levels.

Worrying Groundwater Depths Across Telangana

The January 2025 report further reveals significant variations in the average depths of water levels across Telangana. The average depth to groundwater ranges from 12.28 meters in Vikarabad to 10 meters in Yadadri Bhongir. Other districts like Medchal-Malkajgiri, Kamareddy, Siddipet, and Sangareddy also report concerning groundwater depths, with many of them exceeding 10 meters.

Urgent Need for Action to Address Telangana’s Groundwater Crisis

With groundwater levels rapidly depleting across the state, Telangana faces a pressing challenge in ensuring a sustainable water supply for both agriculture and daily use. There is increasing pressure on the government to take immediate and effective action to address the crisis, implement better irrigation practices, and restore water resources to safeguard the future of the state’s farmers and communities.

As the groundwater levels continue to fall, the urgent need for better water management, infrastructure, and sustainable agricultural practices has never been more apparent. Without prompt intervention, Telangana may face even greater water shortages in the months to come.