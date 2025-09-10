Group 1 candidates thanks union Minister Bandi Sanjay for support

Hyderabad: In the wake of the High Court verdict cancelling the Group 1 results, several Group 1 candidates met union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Hyderabad today to express their gratitude for his consistent support to the unemployed.

The candidates felicitated Bandi Sanjay with a bouquet and a shawl.

Speaking on the occasion, they recalled his efforts in standing by them during their struggle. “Sanjayanna… Thank you very much. Your support and fight on behalf of Group 1 candidates are unforgettable. Your agitation at Ashok Nagar Chowrasta inspired us. Despite criticism, you extended all possible assistance, including support for the legal battle in the High Court. All unemployed youth, including Group 1 aspirants, will remain indebted to you,” they said.

Also Read: India turns focus to mega infrastructure push after GST overhaul

Bandi Sanjay congratulated the candidates for their determination in fighting against all odds. He assured them that he would continue to work for justice to the unemployed and extend his support in the future as well.