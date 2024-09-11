Growel Group Enters Pet Food Market with New Brand “Carniwel”

Hyderabad: Growel Group, a leader in aquaculture feeds, aqua healthcare, and seafood processing since 1994, has announced its entry into the fast-growing pet food market with the launch of its new brand, “Carniwel.” This marks a significant expansion for Growel Group as it diversifies its product portfolio to meet the evolving needs of pet parents in India.

Post-COVID, the bond between pets and their owners has deepened, leading to a more sophisticated approach to pet care. Recognizing this shift, Growel Group has introduced Carniwel, a premium pet food brand that caters to the rising demand for high-quality pet nutrition without being overly expensive.

A First for Indian Pet Food: Vegetarian and Superfood-Enriched Options

Carniwel is the first Indian brand to offer a wide range of vegetarian options and superfood-enriched products, specifically designed to meet the dietary needs of Indian pets. The brand’s offerings include human-grade, natural ingredients like Antarctic Krill, Algal Oil, and Spirulina, known for their high nutrient content. These ingredients provide essential proteins, Omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants that support cognitive development, immune function, and skin and coat health.

In a unique industry move, Carniwel incorporates fresh protein sources such as fresh chicken, lamb, and fish in nearly all its products—an approach usually reserved for super-premium brands. Despite this high-quality formulation, Carniwel’s products are priced to be accessible to a broad range of pet parents.

Catering to India’s Diverse Dietary Needs

Acknowledging that over 30% of Indian households follow a vegetarian diet, Carniwel has introduced an extensive range of vegetarian pet food. These products are made with high-quality, nutritious ingredients and are manufactured entirely in India, ensuring they meet the dietary preferences of a wide range of pet owners.

Meeting Global Standards with Local Adaptation

Speaking on the launch, Mr. M.S.R Karthik, Promoter Group of Growel, stated, “Carniwel is formulated in the United States with over 50 years of expertise in animal nutrition and has been carefully adapted for the Indian market by Growel’s in-house team. The products meet stringent global standards for premium quality and safety, ensuring that Indian pets receive the best possible nutrition.”

Rapid Growth in Indian Pet Food Market

The Indian pet food market is expected to surpass one billion dollars by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 25%. This growth is driven by increasing pet adoption and a shift towards high-quality, nutritious pet foods. With the launch of Carniwel, Growel Group is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend and provide Indian pets with the nutrition they deserve.

Carniwel aims to make the pet parenting journey a celebration, offering nutritious, delicious, and balanced food for pets at every life stage—from puppies and kittens to seniors—ensuring even the pickiest eaters are satisfied.