GST Collection Hits Record ₹2.37 Lakh Crore in April 2025, Marks 12.6% YoY Growth

In a significant boost to India’s indirect tax revenues, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection surged to an all-time high of approximately ₹2.37 lakh crore in April 2025. This marks a strong 12.6% year-on-year (YoY) increase, according to official government data released on Thursday.

April Sees Strongest Monthly Collection Ever

The April 2025 figures have surpassed the previous record of ₹2.10 lakh crore collected in April 2024, making it the highest GST collection since the tax was rolled out on July 1, 2017. Notably, the collection in March 2025 was ₹1.96 lakh crore, showing consistent upward momentum.

Domestic GST Revenues Show Steady Growth

Revenues from domestic transactions saw a 10.7% YoY increase, totaling nearly ₹1.9 lakh crore. This growth reflects improved compliance and a robust domestic economy driving consumption and business activity.

Imported Goods Revenue Jumps by 20.8%

Revenue from the import of goods recorded a significant rise of 20.8%, reaching ₹46,913 crore in April. The sharp rise underscores the recovery in international trade and increased import activity.

Refund Issuance Rises 48.3%

The government also issued GST refunds worth ₹27,341 crore in April 2025, registering a 48.3% increase compared to the previous year. This indicates a faster processing of input tax credits and improved operational efficiency.

Net GST Collection After Refunds

After adjusting for refunds, the net GST collection stood at over ₹2.09 lakh crore, which is still a robust 9.1% increase on a year-on-year basis.

Positive Outlook for Indian Economy

The record-breaking GST collection indicates a strong start to the fiscal year 2025-26 and reflects the resilience and growth of the Indian economy. Analysts believe sustained efforts to enhance compliance and economic momentum will further boost future collections.