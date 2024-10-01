India

GST mop-up rises 6.5 pc to Rs 1.73 lakh cr in September

Fouzia Farhana1 October 2024 - 19:47
New Delhi: Gross GST collection in September grew 6.5 per cent to about Rs 1.73 lakh crore, according to government data released on Tuesday.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in September last year was Rs 1.63 lakh crore. In August 2024, the mop-up was Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

Last month, domestic revenue grew 5.9 per cent to about Rs 1.27 lakh crore. Revenue from import of goods was up 8 per cent to Rs 45,390 crore.

Refunds worth Rs 20,458 crore were issued during the month, an increase of 31 per cent over the year-ago period.

After adjusting refunds, net GST revenue in September stood at Rs 1.53 lakh crore, 3.9 per cent higher than the year-ago period.

Source
PTI
