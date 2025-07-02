GST relief likely for middle class: Here’s list of essential goods that may get cheaper

New Delhi: After recently offering relief to the middle class by raising the income tax threshold to ₹12 lakh, the Central Government is now exploring another major benefit—slashing GST rates on essential goods widely used by middle and lower-income families.

According to English media reports citing sources close to the matter, the government is evaluating the possibility of eliminating the 12% GST slab or shifting many items currently taxed at 12% to the 5% GST bracket.

Also Read: Allu Arjun’s ‘Ravanam’ with Prashanth Neel in the works? Producer reacts

Items Under Consideration for GST Reduction

A wide range of daily-use items are under review for tax reduction. These include:

Toothpaste and tooth powder

Umbrellas

Sewing machines

Pressure cookers and kitchen utensils

Geysers

Low-capacity washing machines

Bicycles

Ready-made garments priced above ₹1,000

Footwear

Stationery items

Vaccines

Ceramic tiles

Agricultural equipment

If approved, these goods will become more affordable for the lower and middle-income population, leading to increased consumption.

Estimated Impact on Government Revenue

Reducing the GST on these items could result in a revenue loss of ₹40,000–₹50,000 crore for the exchequer. However, the government believes that this shortfall could be offset in the long run due to:

Boosted consumption

Improved compliance

Expansion of the tax base

According to economists, increased consumer spending resulting from lower prices could help stimulate the economy during a crucial recovery phase.

GST Council Meeting Expected by End of the Month

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently hinted at rationalizing GST rates to benefit economically weaker sections. However, any change in GST structure must be approved by the GST Council, which is expected to convene by the end of this month.

A Strategic Move Ahead of Elections?

Analysts suggest that this move could also be strategically timed ahead of elections, helping the government garner goodwill from middle and lower-income voters.