GT name Sandeep Warrier as replacement for Shami; MI add Maphaka to squad for injured Madushanka

Mumbai: Gujarat Titans (GT) have named Sandeep Warrier as replacement for Mohd Shami while Mumbai Indians (MI) added Kwena Maphaka to the squad as replacement for Dilshan Madushanka for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Shami – the veteran Indian pacer – recently successfully underwent surgery for his right heel problem and is currently recovering. His replacement, Sandeep Warrier has so far played 5 IPL matches and will join GT for his base price of INR 50 lakh, the IPL said in a statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Dilshan Madushanka was ruled out of IPL 2024 due to an injury.

Kwena Maphaka – the left-arm pacer – represented South Africa at the recently concluded ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup and was named the Player of the Tournament.

He will join MI for his base price of INR 50 lakh, it said.