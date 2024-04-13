Guidelines being prepared for implementation of Rs.500 bonus: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Reiterating that the Congress government is committed to fulfill all its promises made during the Assembly elections, Minister D Sridhar Babu has informed that guidelines are being prepared for the implementation of Rs.500 per quintal bonus for paddy farmers.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Sridhar Babu made it clear that all the guarantees given by the Congress party as part of its election manifesto would be implemented and there was no question of going back on its promises.

The Minister assured that the State government would purchase every grain of paddy produced in Telangana and farmers need not worry about their produce.

Alleging that both BJP and BRS parties are trying to throw mud at the State government on the issue of paddy procurement, Sridhar Babu said the opposition parties are indulging in cheap tactics in a bid to get benefited in the Parliament elections.

He said both BRS and BJP are not competitors to the Congress party in Telangana and exuded confidence that Congress will win 12 seats in Lok Sabha elections.

“The investigation into the phone tapping case is going on fast. Those involved in the episode will come out soon,” Sridhar Babu.

The Minister also condemned the allegations of KT Rama Rao who stated that the phone calls of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Ministers are being tapped and said that the Congress Government would not encourage such culture.