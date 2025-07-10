Gujarat Bridge Collapse Claims 13 Lives; PMO Announces Compensation

In a tragic incident, 13 people lost their lives after a bridge collapsed over the Mahisagar River in Gujarat. The incident has sent shockwaves across the state, prompting swift action from rescue teams and the government.

Rescue Operations Underway, 14 Saved

Officials confirmed that 14 individuals were rescued, with five currently receiving treatment in the hospital for injuries sustained during the collapse. Emergency services and disaster response teams rushed to the scene soon after the incident.

PMO Announces Ex-Gratia Compensation

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has announced ex-gratia compensation for the victims’ families and those injured. The families of the deceased will receive ₹2 lakh each, while the injured will be given ₹50,000 as immediate relief.

Investigation and Safety Review Ordered

Authorities have ordered a detailed investigation into the cause of the collapse. Engineers and officials are also conducting structural assessments of nearby bridges to prevent any further incidents. The tragedy has reignited concerns about infrastructure safety in the region.

Public Reaction and Mourning

The incident has triggered widespread mourning in Gujarat, with political leaders and citizens expressing condolences. Many have urged the government to strengthen infrastructure oversight and ensure the safety of public structures, especially during monsoon season when such structures are vulnerable.