Gujarat: Cops launch probe after videos show bikes with Palestine flags: Video

Police in Morbi district of Gujarat have launched an investigation after viral videos purportedly showed Palestinian flags mounted on motorcycles during a road trip, an official said on Saturday.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Morbi (Guj): Police in Morbi district of Gujarat have launched an investigation after viral videos purportedly showed Palestinian flags mounted on motorcycles during a road trip, an official said on Saturday.

Palestinian flags can be seen tied on three motorcycles with the GJ 36 number plate, suggesting they were registered with the Morbi RTO (Regional Transport Office).

“Morbi Police launched a probe to identify these bikers and their motive for carrying Palestine flags”, said district Superintendent of Police, Rahul Tripathi.

A preliminary probe suggested that the bikers were from Morbi, but videos were shot somewhere in the neighbouring Kutch district, said Tripathi.

