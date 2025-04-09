IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Crush Rajasthan Royals by 58 Runs in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans delivered a commanding performance to defeat Rajasthan Royals by 58 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Wednesday.

Titans Set a Massive Target of 217

Batting first, Gujarat Titans posted an imposing total of 217 for 6 in their 20 overs. Sai Sudharsan led the charge with a scintillating 82 off 53 balls, hitting eight fours and three sixes.

He received good support from M Shahrukh Khan and Jos Buttler, who both contributed 36 runs each. Among the Rajasthan bowlers, Maheesh Theekshana (2/54) and Tushar Deshpande (2/53) managed to pick up two wickets apiece.

Rajasthan Royals Fall Short in the Chase

Chasing a daunting target, Rajasthan Royals could only manage 159 all out in 19.2 overs. Shimron Hetmyer top-scored with a brisk 52 off 32 balls, while skipper Sanju Samson made 41 off 28 balls.

However, their efforts fell short as the Titans’ bowling attack proved too strong.

GT Bowlers Seal the Victory

For Gujarat Titans, Prasidh Krishna starred with the ball, claiming 3 wickets for 24 runs. He was well-supported by Rashid Khan (2/37) and Sai Kishore (2/20), who dismantled the Royals’ middle order to seal the win.