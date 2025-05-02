Gujarat Titans Set Mammoth Target of 224 Against SRH

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans put up a formidable total of 224/6 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash held at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

Shubman Gill Leads the Charge

After being invited to bat first, Gujarat Titans’ skipper Shubman Gill led from the front with an explosive 76 off just 38 balls, anchoring the innings and setting a solid foundation. Gill’s knock featured a flurry of boundaries and sixes that kept the scoreboard ticking at a rapid pace.

Jos Buttler Delivers Another Power-Packed Innings

Following Gill’s dismissal, Jos Buttler continued the onslaught with a blistering 64 off 37 deliveries, maintaining the momentum and taking the total beyond the 200-run mark. The duo’s aggressive batting dismantled the Sunrisers’ bowling attack.

Unadkat Strikes in the Final Over

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowler Jaydev Unadkat managed to provide a late breakthrough, picking up three wickets in the final over, and ending with figures of 3 for 35. Despite his efforts, the Titans had already done the damage.

Brief Scores

Gujarat Titans: 224/6 in 20 overs

(Shubman Gill 76, Jos Buttler 64; Jaydev Unadkat 3/35)

Sunrisers Hyderabad now face a daunting chase, needing 225 runs to clinch victory.