Gujarat Titans Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2025 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

Gujarat Stick to Winning Combination

Gill confirmed that the Titans will retain the same playing XI from their previous game. He also provided an update on South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, stating that the speedster, who returned home due to personal reasons, is likely to rejoin the squad in 10 days.

Delhi Capitals Leave Out Fraser-McGurk From Starting XI

On the other side, Delhi Capitals have opted to exclude explosive opener Jake Fraser-McGurk from the starting XI. However, team management hinted that he could be utilized later as an Impact Player depending on the match situation.

Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (capt), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Rashid Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma.

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

As both teams gear up for a crucial encounter, all eyes will be on how Delhi’s batting line-up responds to Gujarat’s bowling strength under the lights.