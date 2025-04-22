Gujarat: Trainee Pilot Dies as Training Aircraft Crashes in Amreli

Amreli: A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday when a training aircraft belonging to a private aviation institute crashed in a residential area of Amreli district, Gujarat, resulting in the death of a trainee pilot on a solo flight.

Trainee Pilot Identified as Aniket Mahajan

The deceased, identified as Aniket Mahajan, was conducting a solo training sortie when the accident occurred. Eyewitnesses reported that the small aircraft abruptly nosedived and crashed into the ground, sparking a loud explosion that caused widespread panic among local residents.

No Civilian Injuries Reported

Fortunately, no civilians on the ground were injured. Emergency services, including firefighters and local police, rushed to the scene to control the fire and secure the area. Despite their efforts, the pilot could not be saved from the burning wreckage.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Investigation Underway into Cause of Crash

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Authorities are exploring mechanical failure, human error, or weather-related issues as potential factors. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to conduct a detailed inquiry into the circumstances leading to the crash.

Concerns Over Private Aviation Safety Standards in Gujarat

This incident has raised fresh concerns about safety protocols at private flight training schools in Gujarat. Notably, it comes just months after a similar crash involving a female trainee pilot in Mehsana, who fortunately escaped with minor injuries.

Also Read: Ramdev Agrees to Remove Videos Linking Rooh Afza with ‘Sharbat Jihad’

Growth of Flying Training in Gujarat

Gujarat is home to over a dozen DGCA-approved Flying Training Organisations (FTOs), including:

Ahmedabad Aviation and Aeronautics Ltd (AAA)

Indira Gandhi Institute of Aeronautics, Vadodara

Captain Sahil Khurana Aviation Academy, Mehsana

These institutes train hundreds of students annually for Commercial Pilot License (CPL) and Private Pilot License (PPL) using aircraft such as Cessna 152s and 172s. With India’s growing aviation sector, enrollment in flight training programs across Gujarat has surged significantly.

Crash Site Secured, Probe Initiated

Authorities have cordoned off the crash site to facilitate the investigation. Technical teams will assess the aircraft’s black box (if available), maintenance records, and pilot logbooks to determine the root cause of the tragedy.