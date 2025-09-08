Watch: Gujarati Woman Arrested for Shoplifting in US, Video Goes Viral

A video of an Indian woman crying and struggling to breathe while being questioned by police at a US Target store has gone viral. Although the video is now circulating on social media, the incident allegedly took place on January 15 this year.

The video, uploaded to a YouTube channel, quickly caught public attention as the woman revealed she is Gujarati. However, the authenticity of the video and the woman’s identity have not been verified.

In the footage, the woman can be seen gasping for breath as police officers stated she had been in this condition for 40 minutes and was not providing any details. She was asked about her primary language, to which she hesitantly replied, “Gujarati.” When asked where it is spoken, she said, “India.” The police also inquired whether she needed an interpreter, which she declined.

Also Read: Watch: Rare Blood Moon Mesmerizes the World, Social Media Flooded with Stunning Images and Videos

The woman revealed she had a Washington driver’s license. During questioning, it emerged that she was a serial shoplifter at the Target store, although this was the first time she had been stopped. She admitted that she intended to resell some of the stolen items.

The police warned her, “We are letting you go today, but if you return to this store, you could be charged with theft.” She was also informed that she would have to appear in court in connection with the case.

The video comes at a time when another shoplifting incident involving a Gujarati woman at a Target store in Illinois also attracted attention. In that case, the woman stole items worth $1,300 and promised to pay for them after being caught.