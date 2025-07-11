Gulzar House Fire Relief by CM Revanth Reddy: ₹85 Lakh Sanctioned from CMRF

Gulzar House Fire Relief by CM: In a compassionate move, the Telangana Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has sanctioned ₹85,00,000 from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to support the families affected by the tragic fire accident that occurred at Gulzar House, Charminar, on May 18, 2025.

Gulzar House Fire Relief by CM: Relief Effort Directed by CM Revanth Reddy

The relief initiative was personally directed by CM Revanth Reddy, reaffirming the government’s commitment to supporting citizens in times of crisis. The financial assistance aims to provide immediate relief to the families who lost their loved ones in the devastating incident.

Hyderabad District Collector to Oversee Disbursement

The District Collector of Hyderabad has been assigned the responsibility of disbursing the relief amount to the victims’ families and ensuring that the distribution process is carried out smoothly and in full compliance with the government’s guidelines.

Cheque Issued on July 11, 2025

According to the official communication from the Revenue Department (CMRF), Government of Telangana, the relief cheque was formally issued on July 11, 2025. The move brings much-needed support to the grieving families and marks a proactive step by the administration.

Background: Gulzar House Fire Incident

The fire incident at Gulzar House in the Charminar area of Hyderabad had claimed multiple lives and caused serious injuries and property damage. The government’s response, through both emergency services and financial support, has been ongoing since the tragedy.