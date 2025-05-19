Gulzar House Fire Tragedy: TSSPDCL Rules Out Power Fault, Ambulances Had Oxygen Supply Says DPH

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) has officially ruled out any electrical fault as the cause of the tragic fire that claimed 17 lives at a building near Gulzar House in the Old City.

Maqsood Ahmed, Additional Divisional Engineer, Charminar division, stated that a detailed inspection had been carried out and no short circuit or power fluctuations were found. “We did not notice any short circuit nor any power trip. Everything was normal from the electricity department’s side,” he said, addressing the media.

Fire Likely Caused by LPG or AC Explosion

Meanwhile, fire department officials suspect the blaze may have been triggered either by an LPG cylinder explosion or a malfunction in an air conditioner compressor. A thorough forensic examination is expected to provide more clarity in the coming days.

No Oxygen Shortage in Ambulances: DPH Clarifies

In response to rumors about inadequate emergency medical services, Telangana’s Director of Public Health (DPH), Dr. B. Ravinder Nayak, confirmed that there was no shortage of oxygen in the ambulances that responded to the incident.

He stated that the first victim was transported to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) at 6:25 am on May 18 in ambulance number TS08UL5682. “A total of eight ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and 15 victims were shifted to hospitals including OGH, Care Hospitals, Apollo, and Yashoda,” he said.

Medical Teams Acted Promptly

Dr. Nayak further added that emergency teams of doctors were immediately sent to the site, and a standby team of specialists was kept ready at OGH. “All ambulances had functional oxygen support,” he emphasized.

Despite the rapid response, all 17 victims succumbed to the injuries sustained in the fire. Authorities ensured post-mortem procedures were conducted swiftly to minimize additional hardship for the grieving families.