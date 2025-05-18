Gulzar Houz Fire Horror: PM Modi Steps in with Urgent Relief

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the devastating fire incident that occurred at Gulzar Houz in the Old City of Hyderabad on Sunday, which resulted in the tragic loss of multiple lives.

PM Modi Shares Condolences on X, Prays for the Injured

Taking to the microblogging platform “X” (formerly Twitter), PM Modi offered heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident. He also extended prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured, acknowledging the gravity of the situation.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the fire incident in Hyderabad. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the recovery of the injured,” the Prime Minister wrote.

Ex-Gratia Relief Announced for Victims

In his statement, the Prime Minister announced ex-gratia compensation under the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF):

₹ 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased

to the ₹50,000 to those injured in the fire

This financial assistance aims to offer immediate relief to the affected families as rescue and recovery operations continue.

Gulzar Houz Fire: A Recap of the Tragedy

The Gulzar Houz fire accident has shocked the nation, with at least 16 people reportedly dead, including women and children. The fire broke out in a multi-storey building, believed to have started due to a short circuit. Many victims were trapped in upper floors and succumbed to burn injuries or suffocation.

Rescue efforts were led by GHMC, police, fire department, and DRF teams, who managed to save several residents.

Government and Public Response

In addition to the Prime Minister, several political leaders, including CM Revanth Reddy and BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao, have expressed grief and extended support to the affected families. A high-level investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.