Hyderabad: Gunfire Sparks Panic at Dawat-e-Ramzan Expo at Gudimalkapur, One Held

Hyderabad: Panic gripped shoppers at the Dawat-e-Ramzan Expo held at King’s Palace Function Hall in Gudimalkapur on Saturday evening, after an organiser fired two rounds into the air following an argument.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

The accused, identified as Mir Haseemuddin alias Hyder, a resident of AC Guards in Khairatabad, reportedly fired shots to intimidate a temporary shopkeeper named Syed Haroon, with whom he had a dispute.

The sudden gunfire triggered chaos as hundreds of people who had gathered for Ramzan shopping rushed out of the venue in fear. Other organisers and bystanders immediately alerted the police.

Senior officials from the South-West Zone along with the Clues Team reached the spot and began an investigation. CCTV footage from the venue was examined, and Hyder was taken into custody.

Police confirmed that a case has been booked under the Indian Arms Act, and further investigation is underway.

The expo was reportedly curated by Anam Mirza, sister of tennis star Sania Mirza.

The incident has raised concerns over security arrangements at public events.