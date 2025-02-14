Gurbaz is a Really Talented Guy and Super Athlete, Says Afghanistan Batting Coach

New Delhi: Ahead of the Champions Trophy, Afghanistan’s batting coach, Andrew Puttick, has showered praise on wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, highlighting his talent, athleticism, and work ethic.

Since his international debut, Gurbaz has been regarded as a promising talent, known for his aggressive style and fearless approach against any bowler. However, his temperament in ODIs had sometimes been questioned due to his aggressive nature, which occasionally led to his downfall.

Gurbaz’s Impressive Form in 2024

In 2024, Gurbaz has found his rhythm in the 50-over format, showcasing greater composure. In 11 innings, he has scored three centuries and two fifties, with an impressive average of 48.27. With Ibrahim Zadran sidelined, Gurbaz stepped up to the challenge, playing crucial innings and scoring match-winning hundreds against South Africa and Bangladesh in series-deciding games.

Puttick’s Praise for Gurbaz

Puttick expressed his admiration for Gurbaz’s dedication and determination. “Gurbaz is a really talented guy and a super athlete, super fit. He is one of the hardest workers I’ve had the privilege to work with. He’s very methodical in his preparation and hits lots of balls, putting himself under pressure. He is really focused when it comes to his batting. He really wants to do well and I think he’s just going to get better and better,” Cricbuzz quoted him as saying.

Puttick further noted that despite his young age, Gurbaz has gained a lot of experience and is continually improving. “He’s still a young guy but packing a lot of experience, and as he learns about his game, he’s only going to get better. He’s made some tiny technical adjustments, but the main thing for Gurbaz is not just constructing the innings, but getting the most out of his talent.”

Power-Hitting and Control

Puttick also emphasized Gurbaz’s power-hitting capabilities, stating that he has the ability to put any bowling attack under pressure. “He likes to put the bowlers under pressure and uses his feet well, but now he’s being more controlled with his movements. He’s playing closer to his body, being more controlled in the areas he targets and the height he aims for. He’s honing his talent and learning to be more calm and controlled in his shots,” Puttick explained.

Gurbaz’s quick footwork and ability to play both spin and fast bowling make him a dangerous batsman, as he naturally scores quickly without forcing the issue. Puttick added, “He doesn’t have to try to force every ball out of the ground. He just plays at his own tempo and scores with a strike rate of 100 naturally. That’s what we keep telling him – he doesn’t need to force it.”

A Bright Future for Afghanistan Cricket

With four centuries already to his name, Gurbaz’s future looks incredibly promising. “He’s a special player and will only get better, which is exciting for him and Afghanistan cricket,” said Puttick.

Afghanistan will begin their Champions Trophy campaign with a warm-up match against New Zealand in Karachi on Sunday, followed by their first game against South Africa on February 21.