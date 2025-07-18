Guru Randhawa calls working with Ajay Devgn on Po Po song from Son of Sardaar 2 ‘exciting’

Mumbai: Popular Punjabi singer and composer Guru Randhawa has teamed up with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn for the very first time in the high-energy dance number “Po Po” from the upcoming action-comedy Son of Sardaar 2.

Ajay, Mrunal & Randhawa Light Up the Dance Floor

In the video, Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur are seen bringing electrifying energy to the dance floor, joined by Randhawa himself, who adds his signature Punjabi swag to the song.

Behind the Scenes: Music & Lyrics

The track is sung by Guru Randhawa, composed by Tanishk Bagchi, and features peppy lyrics by Armaan Sharma. The song is a modern take on the original Po Po and blends foot-tapping beats with contemporary choreography.

Randhawa: “Excited to Join the Franchise”

Speaking about his experience, Randhawa said:

“The Po Po song is my first collaboration with Ajay Devgn, and it was quite exciting to share the dance floor with him. The song is filled with infectious energy and also has Punjabi swag to it. I’m thrilled to be a part of the Son of Sardaar franchise, and I hope audiences find their groove with The Po Po Song.”

Star-Studded Cast and Production Details

Produced under Devgn Films and Jio Studios, the film features an ensemble cast including:

Ajay Devgn as Jaswinder Singh Randhawa

Mrunal Thakur as Rabia

Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, and others

Son of Sardaar 2 is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and will hit the big screens on July 25.

Randhawa’s Independent Album Also Making Waves

In addition to this Bollywood collaboration, Guru Randhawa has also released his first independent music album, “Without Prejudice”, which includes nine diverse tracks such as:

Qatal

Sirra

Gallan Battan

Kithe Vasde Ne

The album showcases Randhawa’s versatility and continues to gain popularity among music lovers.