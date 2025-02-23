Guru Randhawa Injured During First Action Sequence, Shares Picture from Hospital

Mumbai: Singer-actor Guru Randhawa has suffered an injury while performing his very first stunt for an upcoming project. The popular ‘Patola’ hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture from the hospital, showcasing his bruised face, neck in a cast, and wrapped in bandages.

Despite the injury, Guru appeared to be stable and responded well to the treatment.

Guru Randhawa’s Resilient Spirit

In his post, Guru shared a caption expressing his unbroken spirit despite the setback:

“My first stunt, my first injury, but my spirit remains unbroken. A memory from the sets of Shaunki Sardar movie. Bahut mushkil kamm aa action waala (action is a tough job) but will work hard for my audience.”

The actor, known for his hit songs, reassured fans that he will continue to work hard despite the injury.

Guru Randhawa’s Offer to Contestant Bidisha on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’

In other news, Guru Randhawa recently made a special announcement during an episode of the popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. After contestant Bidisha Hatimuria impressed the mentors with her soulful rendition of “Saathiya, Tune Kya Kiya,” Guru expressed his admiration for her talent and offered to compose a song for her.

Guru stated, “In the year 2025, March or April, I’ll compose a song for her and launch a music video together. I’ll also make a brief appearance in the video along with her.”

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season Gets Positive Response

The new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has garnered a lot of positive feedback from viewers, with captivating performances from a talented lineup of mentors, including Sachin-Jigar, Sachet-Parampara, and Guru Randhawa. Hosted by Vipul Roy and Salman Ali, the show promises to be even more thrilling this weekend, with Bollywood music director Anandji Virji Shah making a special appearance.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa airs on Zee TV.