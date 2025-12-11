Hostel Roof Damaged, Food Unhygienic: Gurukulam Students Seek Action from Shamirpet Police

In a concerning incident, students of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Gurukulam School in Shamirpet reached the Shamirpet Police Station seeking help after facing severe difficulties due to poor hostel facilities. The students expressed distress, stating that their living conditions have become unbearable.

Roof Damage, Poor Food Quality Among Key Complaints

The students shared multiple issues with the police, highlighting the following:

Poor quality food served in the hostel

served in the hostel Damaged roof tiles , posing a safety risk

, posing a safety risk No proper basic facilities in the hostel

in the hostel Rude behavior from hostel staff when complaints are raised

According to the students, the hostel roof is peeling, and despite reporting the issue, staff members allegedly responded with harsh words instead of resolving the problem.

Students Say They Are Struggling Without Proper Facilities

The students told the Shamirpet Circle Inspector that they are facing daily difficulties due to the lack of essential amenities. They expressed that the conditions are unsafe and unhealthy, forcing them to seek external help.

Their visit to the police station reflects the seriousness of the situation and the need for immediate attention from authorities.

The concerns raised by the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Gurukulam students in Shamirpet highlight ongoing issues related to hostel maintenance and student welfare. Authorities are expected to look into the matter and ensure necessary improvements. Munsif News 24×7 will continue to track updates on this developing story.