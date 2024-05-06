Gusty winds, hailstorms witnessed in parts of Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Just as Karnataka State Natural Disaster Centre (KSNDC) issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, rain started

lashing many parts of the state, including Bengaluru. Some places like Kolar and Anekal witnessed heavy gusty winds and hailstorms too. According to KSNDC, Bengaluru Rural and Urban, Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Mandya.

Mysuru, Ramanagara and Tumakuru are the districts that have been issued yellow alerts for thunderstorms. Meanwhile, netizens started posting videos of the thunderstorm in and around Bengaluru on various social media platforms.

Areas which were going through a long dry spell, are also receiving heavy to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms. Some parts of Bengaluru, like TC Palya, Electronic City, Bommasandra, Chandapure, and parts of Anekal taluk witnessed intense rains with hailstorms. Videos of rain in Gottigere, Aneka, Jigani and TC Palya areas are being circulated online.

Earlier, Karnataka Weather, a X page run by a group of weather enthusiasts, had predicted that summer thunderstorms will be back with good intensity from May 7, resulting in the decrease of temperatures back to normal in Bengaluru.

It's a relief to see some significant rain in Bengaluru to ease the weather.#Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/LfPELn1jEr — Pushkar Pushp (@ppushp7) May 6, 2024

Meanwhile, it continues to boil in the northern part of Karnataka where 14 constituencies go to poll. Raichur, one of the polling districts, experienced 47 degrees, the highest temperature recorded on May 6 in the last seven years, stated KSNDC.

KSNDMC has also issued guidelines for lightning — a woman in Hosakote taluk had been struck dead by lightning on May 3. Unplug all electric gadgets, don’t stand under trees or windows and if caught in an open area, huddle in the ground, advised a series of video messages in Kannada released by KSNDMC as soon as the thunderstorms started. The disaster management centre also said, post May 8, maximum temperatures are likely to come down by 2 to 3 degree Celsius across Karnataka.