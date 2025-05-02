Gutha Mohan Reddy Elected Honorary Chairman of Federation of Farmers Associations Telangana

Hyderabad:Former Agriculture Minister Sri Gutha Mohan Reddy has been unanimously elected as the Honorary Chairman of the Federation of Farmers Associations, Telangana, marking a significant step in strengthening farmer welfare initiatives across the state.

With a political and social service career spanning over 45 years, Sri Gutha Mohan Reddy brings vast experience, vision, and grassroots connect to the Federation. Under his leadership and mentorship, the Federation is actively engaging in several welfare and empowerment programs for farmers, in collaboration with government and non-governmental organizations.

A native of Urumadla Village, Chityal Mandal, Nalgonda District, Gutha Mohan Reddy is a farmer himself and hails from a family of freedom fighters. His deep-rooted association with agriculture and his political journey from the grassroots level make him an inspiring figure for the farming community.

Sri Gutha Mohan Reddy began his political journey in 1978 when he resigned from his post as a college lecturer to join the Indian National Congress on the personal invitation of then Chief Minister Dr. Marri Chenna Reddy. He was elected twice as MLA from Nalgonda constituency between 1978 and 1985, establishing his leadership in the region.

As part of his new role, he aims to mentor young leaders from farming communities, guiding them with his vast experience in public service and rural development.

His personal history also reflects the deep sacrifices made by his family for the nation. His father, Sri Sitaram Reddy, was martyred in the first police encounter with the Razakars on June 2, 1952. Coincidentally, exactly 62 years later, the state of Telangana was officially formed on June 2, 2014—a symbolic and emotional connection for the family.

With this new responsibility, the Federation hopes to channel Gutha Mohan Reddy’s insights to shape impactful policies and programs for farmers’ progress across Telangana.