Guv defamation case: Mamata Banerjee argues nothing defamatory in her comment

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee firmly stood by her statement that women had expressed fear about visiting the Raj Bhavan here, opposing a plea before the Calcutta High Court by Governor CV Ananda Bose for an interim order related to a defamation suit, he filed against the CM and other TMC leaders.

Bose, represented by his lawyer, sought to restrain Banerjee, two newly elected MLAs and another TMC leader from making further comments in connection with alleged incidents at Raj Bhavan.

In response, Banerjee’s counsel SN Mookherjee argued before Justice Krishna Rao that her remarks were a fair comment on issues of public interest and not defamatory.

Standing by her earlier comment, Banerjee’s lawyer submitted that she merely echoed apprehensions of women over certain alleged activities in Raj Bhavan.

The counsel said he was ready to state on affidavit the names of women who expressed such apprehensions.

On May 2, a contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan had made an allegation of molestation against Bose, following which the Kolkata Police started an enquiry.

Under Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a governor during his/her term in office.