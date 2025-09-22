New H-1B Visa Policy Could Derail Indian Students’ Future: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has expressed concern over the proposed changes to the U.S. H-1B visa policy, warning that such measures could severely affect the future of millions of Indian youths. He made these remarks while speaking to the media in Hyderabad.

Owaisi pointed out that Indian professionals account for the largest share of H-1B visas, with a significant proportion coming from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He noted that India receives nearly $125 billion annually in remittances, much of which is contributed by those working in the United States on H-1B visas.

Highlighting the possible fallout of the new requirements, Owaisi said that if employers are forced to deposit $100,000 for each visa holder, it would directly harm Indian students and young professionals who invest years of hard work in their education and look abroad for better opportunities.

Taking aim at the central government, the AIMIM chief remarked that despite Prime Minister Modi hosting a grand “Howdy Modi” event in Ahmedabad with former U.S. President Donald Trump, India gained little in return. Meanwhile, he added, Pakistan has strengthened its trade ties with Washington, which poses new challenges for New Delhi.

Owaisi urged the Union government not to bow to what he described as American “policy blackmailing,” insisting that the interests of Indian youth and the nation must come first.