H D Revanna fails to get relief, bail plea hearing adjourned

Bengaluru: JD(S) MLA H D Revanna, who is in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), on Tuesday failed to get relief from the Special Court for Elected Representatives here, which adjourned his bail plea hearing to Wednesday.

The 66-year-old former Minister was arrested by the SIT on Saturday in an alleged case of abduction of a woman and remanded to police custody till May 8. The court had on Saturday turned down his anticipatory bail plea.

Revanna, son of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, and his confidant Sathish Babanna were booked on Thursday night for allegedly abducting a woman on April 29.

The case was registered on a complaint filed by the woman’s son, who alleged that his mother was sexually abused by Revanna’s son and JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna.

The SIT has also secured the custody of Babanna.

The woman was allegedly abducted to prevent her from testifying against Prajwal, police sources said.

The explicit videos of alleged sexual abuse of women by Prajwal had been making the rounds on social media based on which the state government formed the SIT on April 28 to probe the case after the Karnataka State Commission for Women wrote a letter to the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The 33-year-old Prajwal, who was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, reportedly left the country on April 27, a day after the elections, and skipped the SIT summons to appear before it.

Interpol has issued a Blue Corner notice against the absconding MP, who is facing sexual abuse charges.