Hailstorm with thunderstorm & gusty winds likely in Telangana on Mar 18

Hyderabad: A hailstorm with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds speeds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts of Telangana on Monday, the Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool districts of the state on March 21.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts during the next five days.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in several districts of Telangana during the same period.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at a few places over Telangana during the next five days.

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the state on March 23 and 24.

As per media reports, hailstorms occurred at isolated places in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Jagityal, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sirisilla, Nizamabad, and Kamareddy districts of Telangana during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred at a few places in the state during the same period.

The highest maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Nalgonda on Saturday, the report added.