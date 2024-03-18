Hailstorm with thunderstorm very likely in Telangana districts in next 48 hours: Met

Hyderabad: Hailstorm with Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with speed ranging from 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy and Narayanpet districts of Telangana on Tuesday, Meteorological Centre said on Monday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that the same situation is likely to prevail in Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Siricilla, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, and Kamareddy districts of the state on Wednesday.

Heavy Rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts of Telangana on March 21.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with speed ranging from 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places in Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda and Rangareddy districts of the state from March 19 to 21.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next three days.

Dry weather is very likely to prevail in the state from March 21 to 24, the report added.

Hailstorm occurred at isolated places in Sangareddy, Rajanna Siricilla and Nizamabad districts of Telangana during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred at one or two places in the state during the same period.

The highest maximum temperature of 38.5 degree celsius was recorded at Nalgonda in Telangana on Sunday, the report added.