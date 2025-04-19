Haj 2025: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Hold Joint Review Meeting

Hyderabad: A joint coordination meeting was held on Saturday at the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat to review preparations for the upcoming Haj-2025 pilgrimage, with officials from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Haj Committees participating.

The meeting, organized at the request of the Andhra Pradesh government, was chaired by Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Advisor to the Telangana Government. The delegation from Andhra Pradesh was led by Minister for Law, Justice and Minorities Welfare N. Md. Farooq.

Telangana Promises Hassle-Free Experience for All Pilgrims

In his opening remarks, Shabbir Ali reaffirmed that Telangana would host all pilgrims traveling through the Hyderabad Embarkation Point, including those from Andhra Pradesh, with dignity and utmost care. He said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had directed officials to ensure zero complaints from pilgrims, and added that all services—from food and accommodation to medical aid and transport—would be managed with precision.

Andhra Pradesh Assures Full Cooperation

Minister Md Farooq expressed gratitude to the Telangana government for its hospitality and assured complete coordination from Andhra Pradesh. He noted that around 1,200 pilgrims from AP are expected to travel via Hyderabad this year, and the AP administration would closely work with Telangana to meet all requirements.

“We look forward to working together in the spirit of unity and service,” he said.

12,000 Pilgrims from 17 States to Depart from Hyderabad

Officials shared that 12,000 pilgrims from 17 states will depart through the Hyderabad Embarkation Point, with 31 flights scheduled from April 29. Among them, 7 flights will go to Madina, and 24 to Jeddah. The Telangana Haj Committee will manage all ground logistics at the Haj House in Hyderabad.

Comprehensive Planning in Place

Yasmin Basha, Commissioner of Minority Welfare (Telangana), presented detailed arrangements including improvements in accommodation, transportation, coordination, and other services. She emphasized streamlining efforts for a smoother experience for pilgrims from both states.

Ch. Sridhar, Secretary to Government (Minority Welfare Department, AP), assured that a dedicated AP team would be stationed in Hyderabad to coordinate with Telangana authorities during the departure phase.

The meeting was also attended by: