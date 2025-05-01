Hajj 2025: Saudi Arabia Warns of Strict Fines for Unauthorized Pilgrims

Riyadh: As the Hajj 2025 season approaches, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has issued a stern warning against unauthorized pilgrims, introducing strict penalties and heavy fines to ensure safety, organization, and crowd control during the sacred event.

Hajj 2025 is expected to take place between June 4 and June 9, based on the Islamic lunar calendar and moon sighting. To maintain crowd safety, authorities have implemented strict entry regulations from April 29 (1 Dhul-Qi’dah) to June 10 (14 Dhul-Hijjah).

Key Penalties for Unauthorized Hajj Attempts

Performing Hajj Without Permit :

A fine of up to SAR 20,000 (approx. ₹4.5 lakh) will be levied on individuals caught performing Hajj without the required authorization, including visit visa holders found in Mecca or other holy sites during the restricted period.

A fine of up to SAR 20,000 (approx. ₹4.5 lakh) will be levied on individuals caught performing Hajj without the required authorization, including visit visa holders found in Mecca or other holy sites during the restricted period.

Facilitating Unauthorized Hajj :

Those assisting unauthorized pilgrims—whether by arranging visit visas, transport, or accommodation —face penalties of up to SAR 100,000 (approx. ₹22.7 lakh) . The fine multiplies with the number of violators involved.

Those assisting unauthorized pilgrims—whether by arranging visit visas, transport, or accommodation —face penalties of up to SAR 100,000 (approx. ₹22.7 lakh) . The fine multiplies with the number of violators involved. Transport & Shelter Violations :

Anyone found sheltering or transporting unauthorized pilgrims will be subject to the same SAR 100,000 fine . This includes hotel owners, property renters, and private individuals .

: Anyone found unauthorized pilgrims will be subject to the same . This includes . Deportation & Entry Ban :

Overstayers and illegal entrants will be deported and banned from re-entering Saudi Arabia for 10 years .

: Overstayers and illegal entrants will be and . Vehicle Seizure:

Vehicles used to transport unauthorized pilgrims may be confiscated by court order, especially if owned by the offender.

Visa Restrictions and Travel Controls

In light of recent crowding concerns, Saudi Arabia has reportedly suspended certain visa categories for nationals from 14 countries, including India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, to curb unregistered Hajj participation.

Early Pilgrim Departures Begin

The first batch of Hajj 2025 pilgrims from India departed on April 29, with flights leaving from Lucknow and Hyderabad. Authorities continue to urge all pilgrims to travel only with approved permits and packages.