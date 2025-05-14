Hajj Pilgrims Take Off Again as Srinagar Resumes Flight Operations

Srinagar: In a major relief for Hajj pilgrims from the region, authorities have confirmed that 11 special flights will operate from Srinagar International Airport on Wednesday, primarily to facilitate the journey of pilgrims to Medina.

The resumption of flights comes after a brief suspension due to military tensions between India and Pakistan that led to the temporary closure of the airport.

Flight Details: Airlines and Routes

According to official sources, the flight schedule for Wednesday includes:

4 SpiceJet (SG) flights

3 IndiGo (6E) flights

3 IndiGo (IX) flights operating between Delhi and Srinagar

operating between 1 IndiGo (IX) flight operating between Srinagar and Jammu

These flights will carry Hajj pilgrims from Srinagar (SXR) to Delhi (DEL), from where they will board international flights to Medina, Saudi Arabia, for their pilgrimage.

Hajj Flights Suspended Amid Tensions, Now Resumed

Hajj operations from Srinagar had officially begun on May 4, 2025, but were interrupted on May 6 due to escalating military activity along the India-Pakistan border. All commercial flights, including Hajj flights, were temporarily halted.

Following de-escalation between the two countries, authorities have now resumed operations and are working to clear the backlog of scheduled flights.

Pilgrim Numbers from J&K and Ladakh

This year, a total of 3,623 pilgrims from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are scheduled to perform Hajj. The breakdown is as follows:

3,132 pilgrims from Jammu & Kashmir

242 pilgrims from Ladakh

These pilgrims first report at the Hajj House in the Bemina area of Srinagar, from where they are transported to the airport via special buses. No friends or family are allowed to accompany them from the Hajj House to the airport for security reasons.

Flag-Off Ceremony and Security Measures

The first batch of pilgrims was flagged off on May 4 by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Amid the renewed peace, security forces have continued to monitor the border districts of Poonch, Rajouri, and Baramulla, which faced heavy shelling from Pakistan, resulting in the destruction of over 200 civilian homes. Residents are being advised not to return to certain areas until unexploded mortar shells are safely neutralized.

Pilgrims’ Journey Back on Track

The resumption of Hajj flights from Srinagar Airport marks a positive step for the region’s Muslim community and highlights improved stability after recent border escalations. With strict security protocols and coordinated efforts, authorities are ensuring that this sacred journey remains safe and seamless for all pilgrims.