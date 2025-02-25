Haleem Prices Soar in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With the holy month of Ramzan approaching in a week’s time, the demand for the famous Hyderabadi haleem is on the rise. The dish, a staple during Iftar, is an integral part of the festive season. However, this year, the prices of haleem have significantly increased due to the rising cost of mutton.

Table of Contents Bird Flu Impact Boosts Demand for Mutton Haleem

Last year, a plate of haleem was available for around ₹280. Now, the prices have surged to ₹300 per plate. Recently, at the Nampally exhibition, Pista House had already priced its haleem at ₹300 per plate. Even after the exhibition ended, the same rate continues at various hotels across Hyderabad. Despite the hike, haleem lovers continue to purchase the dish in large numbers.

Bird Flu Impact Boosts Demand for Mutton Haleem

The recent bird flu scare has led to a decline in the sale of chicken haleem, with consumers shifting their preference towards mutton haleem. The demand for mutton haleem has consequently increased as Ramzan approaches.

The holy month is expected to begin on March 2, provided the crescent moon is sighted on March 1.