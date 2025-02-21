Half Day School Holidays for Telangana and AP?

Summer Heat Forces Parents and Students to Seek Early Half-Day School Schedule

As the summer heat intensifies across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, both parents and students are increasingly concerned about the sweltering temperatures. The blazing sun is making it difficult for people to venture outside during the daytime, and parents are particularly worried about the safety and well-being of their children.

In response to the growing heat wave, schools in the region typically follow a half-day schedule during the summer months, allowing students to attend classes in the morning and return home for lunch. However, with the heat becoming more extreme, parents are now urging the government to implement an earlier start to the half-day classes.

Parents Express Concerns About Children’s Health

Parents are taking to social media and voicing their concerns regarding the unbearable heat and its potential impact on their children’s health. Hyderabad resident Sridevi expressed her worry, stating, “The heat is extreme, and we don’t want our children to suffer. If the government can begin the half-day classes a little earlier, it would be a big relief for us.” Many other parents are echoing similar sentiments, urging the government to address the situation promptly.

Students Call for Early Summer Break

Students, too, are feeling the brunt of the heat and are looking forward to an early summer break. Rohan, a student from Vijayawada, shared, “We’re already feeling the heat, and it’s becoming tough to concentrate in school. If we could start our summer break early, it would be wonderful. We could relax, have fun, and recharge for the next school year.”

The scorching temperatures are making it increasingly difficult for students to focus on their studies, and the prospect of an early holiday is highly anticipated by many.

Government Weighing the Request of Parents

In response to the growing concerns, government officials are monitoring the situation closely. A spokesperson from the education department commented, “We hear the parents’ and students’ concerns, and we are keeping a close eye on the temperature. We will make a decision soon that ensures the safety and well-being of all students.”

Early Start to Half-Day Classes: A Possible Relief for Students and Parents

If the government decides to bring forward the start of the half-day school schedule, it would offer much-needed relief to both students and parents. By avoiding the peak midday heat, this adjustment would not only help protect the health of students but also provide respite from the extreme temperatures.

Parents are also preparing their children for the intense heat by advising them on safety measures. Sridevi explained, “We are informing our children to drink lots of water, wear light-colored clothing, and stay indoors during the hottest part of the day. We’re also ensuring they wear sunscreen and cover their heads with hats when going outside.”

Looking Ahead to the Summer Holidays

As the mercury continues to rise, families in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are anxiously awaiting an announcement from the government regarding the potential for an earlier summer break. For now, parents are doing everything they can to ensure their children stay safe in the heat while hoping that the government will make a timely decision to ease their concerns.