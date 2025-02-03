Hamas Declares Gaza a “Disaster Zone” Amid Worsening Humanitarian Crisis

Gaza: Hamas has officially declared the Gaza Strip a “disaster zone,” warning of a severe humanitarian crisis threatening the lives of over 2.4 million people in the region. As widespread destruction continues, essential resources are rapidly depleting, intensifying the suffering of civilians.

Rising Casualties and Displacement

In a statement issued by Hamas’ media office, it was reported that more than 61,709 people have been killed in the ongoing conflict, with 47,487 confirmed dead in hospitals and 14,222 still missing under the rubble. Over 111,588 people have been injured, and more than 2 million Palestinians have been displaced, many of whom have been forced to flee multiple times.

Devastation to Infrastructure and Economy

The war has caused extensive damage to Gaza’s infrastructure, with approximately 450,000 housing units damaged, including 170,000 that have been completely destroyed. The healthcare system has been severely impacted, with 34 hospitals and 80 healthcare centers out of service. The conflict has also led to economic losses exceeding $50 billion, impacting sectors such as industry, agriculture, education, healthcare, and communications.

Blockade Exacerbates Crisis

The ongoing Israeli blockade has further deepened the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, creating shortages of food, water, and medical supplies. Hamas is urging the United Nations and other international organizations to urgently deliver humanitarian aid to protect civilian lives and enforce international law.

Calls for Accountability

Hamas has also accused Israel of committing “systematic war crimes” with the alleged support of the United States. The organization has called on the international community to hold those responsible accountable for the destruction and loss of life in Gaza.

Displaced Palestinians Begin Returning Home

Amid the crisis, tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have begun returning to their homes in Gaza City and the northern parts of the Gaza Strip. This follows an agreement allowing displaced residents to return to the northern region of Gaza with Israel’s approval.