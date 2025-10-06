Hamas delegation arrives in Egypt for negotiations over implementing Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

Cairo: A delegation from the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) arrived in Egypt on Sunday to prepare for negotiations with the Egyptian side on Monday in the Red Sea city of Sharm El Sheikh, Egyptian sources told Xinhua. The two sides will hold talks on implementing the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan, according to the informed sources.

The negotiation will focus on the details of enacting the first phase of the plan, the sources told Xinhua, adding that key points of discussions are expected to include the mechanism for the exchange of prisoners between Hamas and Israel, as well as the process for Hamas to hand over its weapons. After the Hamas meeting, the Egyptian side will hold a separate meeting with an Israeli delegation.

The results from both negotiations will be delivered to US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner upon their arrival in Egypt, the sources said. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry on Saturday confirmed the negotiation between Israeli and Hamas delegations to be held Monday to discuss “field conditions and details” for the exchange of “all Israeli detainees and Palestinian prisoners” under the US-proposed 20-point plan.

Israel has temporarily stopped the bombing in the Gaza Strip to give hostage release and the 20-point peace deal a chance to be completed, according to US President Donald Trump on Truth Social. “Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off,” he said in a Truth Social post. “I will not tolerate delay … Let’s get this done, FAST.” In a separate post on Saturday, the US president said that after negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which has been shown to Hamas.

“When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal,” he added. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he hopes to announce the release of all hostages from Gaza “in the coming days” as indirect talks with Hamas continued in Egypt on Monday.