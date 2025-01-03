Hamas Delegation in Cairo for Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Cairo: A Hamas delegation has arrived in Cairo, Egypt, to engage in talks concerning the Gaza ceasefire agreement, according to a statement from Hamas spokesperson Jihad Taha.

Ceasefire Discussions and Obstacles

Taha revealed that the visit to Egypt’s capital is part of ongoing negotiations with mediators, including Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye, aimed at addressing the challenges surrounding a ceasefire in Gaza. The visit seeks to overcome obstacles and conditions recently imposed by Israel, with Hamas expressing a commitment to halting the violence and defending Palestinian interests.

Taha reiterated Hamas’s willingness to work towards a ceasefire agreement if Israel agrees to reverse its recent conditions, particularly those related to the release of hostages.

Proposal for Ceasefire Without Prisoner Exchange

Earlier this week, Israeli media reported that Hamas proposed a one-week ceasefire without a prisoner exchange. However, Israel rejected the proposal, demanding that Hamas provide a list of hostages before agreeing to a ceasefire.

A source close to Hamas confirmed that talks in Cairo had led to the development of a proposal that would delay certain contentious points hindering the ceasefire deal. These agreements will be presented to Israel in an effort to secure a resolution before January 20.

Israeli Negotiations in Qatar

In parallel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that an Israeli delegation would travel to Doha, Qatar, to continue discussions regarding the Gaza ceasefire.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, emphasized Egypt’s active efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, following his meeting with British National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell.

Ongoing Ceasefire Negotiations

Indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel have gained momentum in recent weeks, as both sides work to end a nearly 15-month conflict in Gaza. Despite these efforts, both parties have accused each other of creating obstacles, further delaying the ceasefire and the hostage release.