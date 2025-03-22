Hamas Denies Halting Talks on Prisoner-Hostage Exchange Deal with Israel

Gaza: Hamas Refutes Claims of Suspended Talks Over Prisoner Exchange Hamas has firmly denied reports claiming that it has stopped communication or negotiations regarding a prisoner exchange deal with Israel. The statement came after a media report from the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, which suggested that Hamas had cut off talks due to the resumption of Israeli military strikes in Gaza.

Hamas rejected the report in a press statement, clarifying that it is still actively engaged in discussions about the prisoner exchange. The movement reaffirmed that the deal remains a central aspect of the ongoing negotiations. “We are following up with the mediators with all responsibility and seriousness,” Hamas stated.

Hamas Continues to Review US Proposal for Prisoner Exchange

The statement further clarified that Hamas is reviewing a proposal made by US envoy Steve Witkoff, along with other ideas aimed at achieving a prisoner-hostage exchange deal. The goal, according to Hamas, is to secure the release of prisoners, end the ongoing conflict, and push for Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

An informed Hamas source told Xinhua on Thursday that the group is currently considering a proposal from mediators to halt the Israeli military escalation in Gaza and to resume the implementation of a preliminary ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement. However, the source did not provide details on the specific terms of the proposal.

Also Read: Did Elon Musk Almost Access Classified War Plans? Trump Weighs In

Renewed Israeli Strikes Escalate Tensions in Gaza

The renewed violence came after Israel resumed heavy airstrikes on Gaza on Tuesday, which have resulted in significant casualties. The Hamas-run Gaza media office reported that the death toll from the Israeli airstrikes has risen to at least 591, with more than 1,000 people injured. This escalation follows the collapse of a ceasefire that had been in place since January 19.

Ongoing Negotiations Amidst Escalating Conflict

Despite the increased military activity, Hamas has emphasized that talks surrounding the prisoner exchange are continuing. The group remains committed to working through the mediation process in order to reach an agreement that could bring an end to the violence and ensure the release of prisoners held by both sides.

As the situation remains fluid, both international mediators and local officials continue to push for a resolution to the ongoing crisis in Gaza.