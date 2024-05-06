Hamas eyes suspending talks with Israel in response to decision to evacuate Rafah

Gaza: Hamas is considering suspending negotiations with Israel in response to its decision to evacuate the residents of the Gazan city of Rafah, the Xinhua news agency reported on Monday, citing an official source.

The Times of Israel reported earlier in the day that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) had started calling on Palestinians to leave the eastern part of Rafah ahead of the planned military operation.

The Israeli military advises the local population to move to humanitarian zones in the Al Mawasi and Khan Younis areas.