Hamas Frees Israeli American Hostage Keith Siegel After 484 Days in Captivity

Gaza Strip: Keith Siegel, a 65-year-old Israeli American, was released by Hamas on Saturday after 484 days of captivity. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the release, noting that medical officials are assessing his condition at an initial reception point in southern Israel.

Siegel was abducted along with his wife, Aviva, from Kibbutz Kfar Aza during the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. While Aviva was released in a ceasefire-hostage deal in November 2023, Keith remained in captivity until now. The IDF confirmed his release in a post on X, stating, “After 484 days, Keith has finally been released from captivity.”

This release marked the third of the day, with Hamas also freeing 54-year-old Israeli-French citizen Ofer Calderon and 35-year-old Israeli civilian Yardan Bibas. The Red Cross facilitated their transfer from Hamas custody to the Israeli military.

All three hostages were transported to the IDF’s Reim base near the Gaza border, where they reunited with their families before being flown to hospitals in central Israel for further medical evaluations. Emotional reunions were captured in videos shared by the IDF.

The release follows the return of three other hostages earlier in the week, Agam Berger, Arbel Yehud, and Gadi Moses, who were freed on Thursday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed their return, crediting Israel’s military efforts and the firm stance in negotiations for their safe release.

“This release was achieved, first of all, thanks to our heroic soldiers, and it was also achieved thanks to the steadfast and determined stand that we took during the negotiations,” Netanyahu stated.

The release of these hostages is part of the fourth batch under a negotiated prisoner exchange and ceasefire deal, coordinated with international mediators to ensure their safe transfer.