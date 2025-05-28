Hamas Gaza Chief Muhammad Sinwar Killed, Confirms Israeli PM Netanyahu

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday confirmed that Muhammad Sinwar, the Gaza chief of Hamas, has been killed in a precision airstrike conducted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Speaking at the Knesset, Netanyahu declared, “We eliminated Muhammad Sinwar,” listing him among other high-profile Hamas figures Israel claims to have killed, including Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif, and Ismail Haniyeh.

Targeted Strike on Hamas Command Center

The IDF had earlier carried out a targeted drone strike on May 14, hitting a Hamas command center located under the European Hospital in Khan Younis. It is believed that Muhammad Sinwar was operating from this underground facility at the time of the strike. The Israeli military released footage showing tunnels beneath the hospital, allegedly used by Hamas for military operations.

Muhammad Sinwar’s Rise to Power

Muhammad Sinwar, younger brother of former Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, was one of the last senior Hamas commanders remaining in Gaza. He rose to prominence after the death of his brother, Yahya, who was killed by Israeli forces in October 2024. Yahya Sinwar had masterminded the October 7, 2023, attack that triggered the ongoing Gaza war. Muhammad took command following his brother’s death.

Hamas Yet to Confirm Sinwar’s Death

While Israel has officially announced Sinwar’s death, Hamas has not yet issued a confirmation. This follows a pattern seen in earlier cases where Hamas delayed or denied leadership casualties.

Netanyahu: “We’re Turning Towards Hamas’ Total Defeat”

In his remarks to the Knesset, Netanyahu described the past two days as a “dramatic turn” toward Hamas’ complete defeat. He emphasized that Israel is now in control of food distribution in Gaza through a US-backed aid network and reiterated the military’s commitment to dismantling Hamas’ governance and military structure while securing the release of hostages.

October 7 Attack Still Reverberates

The war in Gaza began after Hamas militants launched a large-scale attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages. In response, Israel launched extensive military operations aimed at dismantling Hamas.