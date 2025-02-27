Hamas Hands Over 4 Dead Hostages as Palestinians Leave Israeli Prison

Khan Younis (Gaza Strip): Hamas handed over the bodies of four dead hostages to the Red Cross early Thursday in exchange for Israel’s release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. This comes just days before the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire is set to end.

An Israeli security official confirmed the handover but spoke anonymously pending an official announcement. At the same time, a Red Cross convoy transported dozens of released Palestinian prisoners from Israel’s Ofer prison. Families and supporters gathered in Beitunia to catch a glimpse of the bus carrying the freed detainees.

Delays and Ceasefire Disputes

Israel had delayed the release of over 600 Palestinian prisoners since Saturday, protesting what it called Hamas’ “cruel treatment” of hostages during their handover. Hamas condemned the delay, calling it a “serious violation” of the ceasefire, warning that talks on a second phase would not proceed until all prisoners were freed.

Unlike previous Hamas hostage handovers with large public ceremonies, Israeli authorities ensured that the latest exchange was conducted quietly, avoiding what they deemed humiliating events for hostages.

Details of the Prisoner Release

Among those released were hundreds of detainees arrested from Gaza after the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, held without charge for months. The released individuals included 445 men, 21 teenagers, and one woman. Only about 50 were released into the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem, while dozens convicted of deadly attacks were sent to Egypt, awaiting relocation.

This handover marks the completion of the ceasefire’s first phase, during which Hamas returned 33 hostages, including eight bodies, in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Families of Hostages Receive Grim News

The family of a hostage held in Gaza confirmed they were notified of his death and that his body was among those returned. Notifications typically come from Israel’s military.

French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged Israeli-French hostage Ohad Yahalomi, whose body was among those released, posting on X: “In these suspended hours of pain and anguish, the nation stands by their side.”

Ceasefire at Risk Amid Ongoing Talks

Uncertain Future for Peace Negotiations

The ceasefire’s first phase is set to expire this weekend. U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, has pushed for immediate negotiations on a second phase, which would involve the release of all remaining hostages and discussions on ending the war.

The truce, brokered by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar, paused 15 months of war triggered by Hamas’ attack on southern Israel, which left about 1,200 dead and 250 taken hostage.

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

According to Palestinian health officials, Israel’s military offensive has killed over 48,000 people. Officials do not differentiate between combatants and civilians but report that more than half of the casualties were women and children. The war has displaced 90% of Gaza’s population and severely damaged its infrastructure and healthcare system.

Israel Mourns Mother and Sons Killed in Captivity

Funeral for Shiri Bibas and Her Children

On Wednesday, tens of thousands of Israelis lined highways as the bodies of Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, 9-month-old Kfir and 4-year-old Ariel, were taken for burial.

Israel says forensic evidence indicates the children were killed by their captors in November 2023, while Hamas claims they died in an Israeli airstrike. Their father, Yarden Bibas, was abducted separately and later released. The family was buried near Kibbutz Nir Oz, close to Gaza.

Infant Deaths Due to Freezing Temperatures

Hypothermia Crisis in Gaza

With Gaza residents sheltering in makeshift camps amid cold weather, health officials reported another infant death from hypothermia on Wednesday, raising the toll to seven in the past two weeks.

Dr. Munir al-Boursh, director general of Gaza’s Health Ministry, confirmed that a baby less than two months old succumbed to extreme cold. Nighttime temperatures in Gaza have dropped below 10°C (50°F), worsening the humanitarian crisis.