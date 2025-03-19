Hamas in Contact with Mediators to End Israeli “Aggression” Against Gaza

Gaza: Hamas has announced that it remains in constant communication with mediators and is engaging with all proposals aimed at halting the ongoing Israeli “aggression” against Gaza and lifting the blockade on the region. The group emphasized its willingness to cooperate with efforts to restore peace but accused Israel of escalating the conflict.

Hamas Responds Positively to Peace Proposals

Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif al-Qanou stated that the movement has not rejected the proposal put forward by US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, and has responded positively to it. However, Hamas blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for resuming military operations, which they claim are meant to derail peace efforts and the ceasefire agreement.

“Hamas is committed to maintaining the agreement and will continue to engage flexibly with mediators to prevent further aggression against the Palestinian people and hold the occupation accountable for its obligations,” al-Qanou said.

Escalation of Violence: Israeli Airstrikes Kill Over 400 in Gaza

The announcement from Hamas comes after a new round of Israeli airstrikes across Gaza early Tuesday, which resulted in the deaths of more than 400 people and shattered a fragile ceasefire that had been in place since January 19. Israeli officials stated that the airstrikes were launched after Hamas rejected both Israeli and US proposals to extend the first phase of the ceasefire agreement that ended on March 1. These proposals included extending the ceasefire and requiring Hamas to free additional hostages.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said that Israel will escalate its assault on Gaza, declaring, “From now on, the negotiations (on Gaza ceasefire) will take place only under fire.”

Israeli Support for Escalation

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar confirmed that officials from the Trump administration were informed of the airstrikes before they took place and expressed their support for the actions. The renewed airstrikes have sparked widespread condemnation from the international community.

International Calls for Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access

As the violence intensifies, the international community continues to call for a halt to the hostilities, the restoration of the ceasefire, and the lifting of the blockade to allow humanitarian aid to reach those in need in Gaza. The ongoing conflict remains a focal point for global diplomatic efforts aimed at finding a peaceful resolution.