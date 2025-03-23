Hamas Political Leader Salah al-Bardaweel Killed in Israeli Airstrike in Gaza

Jerusalem: Salah al-Bardaweel, a senior political leader of Hamas, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, Gaza. The strike, which also claimed the life of al-Bardaweel’s wife, marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Israeli Military Operation Targets Hamas Strongholds

The airstrike on al-Bardaweel is part of a broader Israeli military operation targeting Hamas positions across the Gaza Strip. According to pro-Hamas media, the attack also resulted in the deaths of other key Hamas officials, including Essam Addalees, head of Hamas’ de facto government, and Mahmoud Abu Watfa, the group’s internal security chief.

Breakdown of Ceasefire Talks and Renewed Military Action

This escalation follows the collapse of ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, which had been in place since January 19, 2025. The breakdown of talks was a key trigger for the renewed military offensive. Israel had hoped to extend the initial phase of a three-stage ceasefire agreement, while Hamas insisted on progressing to the second phase, which was set to begin on March 2. This phase was expected to include further hostage exchanges.

Also Read: Hyderabad Cab Drivers Boycott AC Rides – Will Passengers Face Unbearable Heat?

While Hamas had released 33 Israeli hostages and five Thai nationals during the first phase, it still holds approximately 59 Israeli hostages, prompting Israel to intensify its strikes against the group.

Netanyahu Vows to Dismantle Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has justified the renewed military actions by stating that Hamas’s refusal to release the hostages and its rejection of peace proposals mediated by US envoy Steve Witkoff were unacceptable. Netanyahu emphasized that the goal of Israel’s military operation is to dismantle Hamas both as a military force and as a governing entity in Gaza.

In a statement, Netanyahu’s office noted that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had been directed to increase airstrikes against Hamas, with plans already approved by the Israeli political leadership. The statement reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to intensifying its military efforts until Hamas surrenders the remaining hostages.

Escalating Tensions and Ongoing Hostage Crisis

As the situation continues to evolve, Israel remains firm in its stance that the primary objective of the military campaign is to eliminate Hamas’s ability to govern Gaza and to secure the release of all remaining hostages. The ongoing conflict, marked by a rising death toll and intensified military operations, shows no sign of abating in the near future.

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing situation.