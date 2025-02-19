Hamas Ready to Implement Next Phases of Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

Gaza: Hamas has confirmed its readiness to proceed with the second and third phases of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, signaling a commitment to maintaining peace efforts in the region. The announcement came after Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem revealed that the group had agreed to double the number of Israeli hostages to be released as part of the ongoing truce discussions.

In a statement, Qassem emphasized that Hamas had accepted this mediator-requested change, reinforcing its dedication to the ceasefire deal. However, he firmly rejected Israeli demands for Hamas to leave Gaza, labeling these calls as part of a “psychological war.” He made it clear that Hamas would not comply with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s demands for disarmament or for the expulsion of its leaders from Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Decision on Ceasefire Phases

In response, Israel’s public broadcaster reported that Netanyahu had formally agreed to start negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire deal. He informed Israel’s Security Cabinet of his decision, signifying a new step in the complicated negotiations aimed at securing lasting peace between the two parties.

Sixth Prisoner-for-Hostage Exchange Completed

On Saturday, Hamas and Israel completed the sixth exchange of prisoners and hostages, an exchange that had faced considerable tension in recent days, threatening the fragile ceasefire. As part of the exchange, Hamas released three more Israeli hostages, while Israel freed 369 Palestinian prisoners and detainees, continuing the swap under the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.

Since the truce began on January 19, the first phase has facilitated the release of 19 Israeli hostages and five Thais from Gaza. In return, Israel has freed over 1,000 Palestinian prisoners. Under the terms of the initial phase, 33 Israeli hostages are expected to be released in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinians.

Upcoming Negotiations on the Second Phase

Although Israel and Hamas had initially planned to begin discussions on the second phase of the ceasefire in early February, disagreements had delayed progress. Hamas announced on February 4 that it had started talks with international mediators, while Israel stated that no official negotiations had yet taken place.

The second phase is expected to focus on the release of remaining hostages, the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the establishment of a permanent ceasefire, all critical elements for a long-term resolution.

As the ceasefire agreement progresses, both sides continue to navigate complex negotiations in a bid for peace, with international mediators playing a key role in facilitating discussions.